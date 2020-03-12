Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 5262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

Specifically, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $68,298.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $2,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,118 shares of company stock valued at $6,773,117 over the last three months. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,364 shares of the software’s stock worth $18,758,000 after buying an additional 31,049 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,518,482 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,529,000 after acquiring an additional 803,524 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,302 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

