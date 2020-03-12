Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Circle Road Advisors LP

Circle Road Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 9.2% of Circle Road Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Circle Road Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.93.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,210.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,433.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,323.88. The firm has a market cap of $832.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

