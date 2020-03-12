Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is InterOcean Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

InterOcean Capital LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,215.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,435.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,324.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

