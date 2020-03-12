Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 781.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 794.3% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 58,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,229. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

In other news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.