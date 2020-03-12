Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 4.4% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $186.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

