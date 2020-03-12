Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at National Bank Financial

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

AD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC cut shares of Alaris Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.93.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

Shares of AD opened at C$12.35 on Friday. Alaris Royalty has a 12-month low of C$9.99 and a 12-month high of C$23.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60. The company has a market cap of $502.71 million and a PE ratio of 6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. This is a positive change from Alaris Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is 84.18%.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.