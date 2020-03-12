Air Canada (TSE:AC) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$58.00 to C$46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Air Canada traded as low as C$21.00 and last traded at C$23.99, with a volume of 1417073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.40.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.08.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 4,359 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.61, for a total value of C$216,241.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,505.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.72.

About Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

