AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of AGCO worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. ValuEngine raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

AGCO stock traded down $6.07 on Thursday, reaching $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,843. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.