AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) VP Willem L. Blindenbach Buys 7,350 Shares of Stock

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) VP Willem L. Blindenbach purchased 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $74,308.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 34,621 shares in the company, valued at $350,018.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ASIX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $260.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. AdvanSix Inc has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 902,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after acquiring an additional 402,181 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 56.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 40.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

