AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) CEO Erin N. Kane Purchases 9,780 Shares

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) CEO Erin N. Kane bought 9,780 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,973.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,456.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. 4,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $260.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. AdvanSix Inc has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $33.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASIX. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

