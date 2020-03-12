Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Stock Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,970 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 23.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,633,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,775,000 after purchasing an additional 496,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 794,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 714,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 170,499 shares during the period. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Advanced Disposal Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of ADSW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,296. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -410.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

