ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) PT Set at €6.25 by Commerzbank

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) has been given a €6.25 ($7.27) price objective by investment analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of ADV opened at €4.92 ($5.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.65 million and a P/E ratio of 35.11. ADVA Optical Networking has a twelve month low of €5.57 ($6.48) and a twelve month high of €9.82 ($11.42). The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.24 and a 200-day moving average of €7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

