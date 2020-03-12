Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $0.0321 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares token can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Adshares has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $4,281.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.23 or 0.01974680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00197383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00041516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00107533 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Adshares Token Profile

Adshares’ genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,864,951 tokens. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

