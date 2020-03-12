ADIDAS AG/S’s (ADDYY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $17.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.96. 272,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,901. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.80. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,872,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the third quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

