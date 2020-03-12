Acorda Therapeutics’ (ACOR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.38.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

