Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACHV opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

