Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,416 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 60,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $89,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,133 shares of company stock worth $50,009,562 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.25. 336,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,815. The company has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

