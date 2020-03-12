9,600 Shares in Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,698. Centogene N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Centogene in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centogene in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Centogene in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

