86,200 Shares in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of The Rubicon Project as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUBI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Rubicon Project by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in The Rubicon Project by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in The Rubicon Project by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RUBI traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,551. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $255,534.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $162,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 95,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,859.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,217 shares of company stock valued at $969,812 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

RUBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Rubicon Project from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

