852,487 Shares in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Purchased by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 852,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Healthcare Trust Of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,499 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,476,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 684.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,757,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,735 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,883,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,301 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 687,259 shares during the period.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

HTA stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 219.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

