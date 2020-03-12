8,135 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Purchased by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

