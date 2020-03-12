569,100 Shares in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Purchased by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 569,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. AXT comprises about 2.3% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AXT alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on AXT from $4.70 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of AXTI opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.64 million, a PE ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. AXT Inc has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AXT Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.