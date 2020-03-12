54,908 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,672,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after buying an additional 322,212 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,264,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $6.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

