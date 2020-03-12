51,552 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 161,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $44.71 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

