50,159 Shares in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,159 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Trex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.90.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,641,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock traded down $8.68 on Thursday, hitting $78.54. 587,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average of $91.70.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

