4,900 Shares in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

VIE has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viela Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE VIE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,177. Viela Bio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

