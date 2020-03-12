4,600 Shares in Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 216,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 52,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

XGN traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.91. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,034. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03. Exagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

XGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

