3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) versus Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Financial Comparison

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get 3D Systems alerts:

69.5% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Pagerduty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of 3D Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 3D Systems and Pagerduty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -11.11% -9.91% -6.07% Pagerduty -29.89% -21.49% -12.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 3D Systems and Pagerduty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 3 2 2 0 1.86 Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85

3D Systems presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.54%. Pagerduty has a consensus target price of $29.73, indicating a potential upside of 64.23%. Given Pagerduty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 3D Systems and Pagerduty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $629.09 million 1.45 -$69.88 million ($0.39) -19.72 Pagerduty $117.82 million 11.86 -$40.74 million N/A N/A

Pagerduty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3D Systems.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.