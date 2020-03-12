39,008 Shares in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Purchased by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Venator Materials accounts for approximately 0.0% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Venator Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Venator Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Venator Materials by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Venator Materials by 178.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Venator Materials by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

NYSE VNTR traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $2.07. 227,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.39. Venator Materials PLC has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

