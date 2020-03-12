3,900 Shares in 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Separately, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,202,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

89bio stock remained flat at $$33.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. 89bio has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($30.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($29.43). Analysts predict that 89bio will post -35.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

