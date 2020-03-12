366,410 Shares in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Bought by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 366,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,675,000. Life Storage makes up about 1.7% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Life Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,779,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,551,000 after purchasing an additional 43,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 124,632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 78,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 173,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $101.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.22.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

