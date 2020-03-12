34,964 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. AT&T accounts for about 1.3% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,899 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $247.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

