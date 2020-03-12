3,075 Shares in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Synaptics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 526.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 50,523 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,347. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56. Synaptics, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.