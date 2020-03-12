2,972 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.7% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 3,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,128.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $879.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,435.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,324.24. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

