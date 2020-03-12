27,235 Shares in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Twitter by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Twitter by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 973,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 411,717 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $2,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Twitter to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura raised their price objective on Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $100,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,184 shares of company stock worth $9,192,272. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

