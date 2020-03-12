2,520 Shares in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after buying an additional 100,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,351,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

In other news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $74,311.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,453.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112,673 shares in the company, valued at $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,885 shares of company stock worth $4,244,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

