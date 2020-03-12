22,041 Shares in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after buying an additional 23,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBSS stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.16. 4,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $787.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.18.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

