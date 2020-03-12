21,131 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $81.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

