1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Director William M. Rue Purchases 4,000 Shares

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Director William M. Rue purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $67,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,783.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FCCY remained flat at $$15.00 during trading on Thursday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

FCCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 153,876 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 152,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

