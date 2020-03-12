1,695 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000.

Shares of XSMO stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,771. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61.

