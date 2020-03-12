138,032 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,267,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.
AXSM traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.
