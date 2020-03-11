Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Materion (NYSE:MTRN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Materion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Materion stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $949.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.93. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Materion will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Materion by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Materion by 2,324.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

