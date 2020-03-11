Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Tilray from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Tilray stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. Tilray has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $803.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tilray by 710.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

