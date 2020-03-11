Zacks Investment Research Lowers Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Super League Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Super League Gaming from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of SLGG opened at $2.69 on Friday. Super League Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

