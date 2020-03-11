Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

SRLP opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $999.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.54 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.23%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently 242.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartree Partners LP boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 169,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 73,095 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 895.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

