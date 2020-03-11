World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INT. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Man Group plc increased its position in World Fuel Services by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 93,066 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in World Fuel Services by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,911 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. World Fuel Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

INT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

