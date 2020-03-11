Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,861 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $147,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52-week low of $106.28 and a 52-week high of $156.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.61 and a 200 day moving average of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.