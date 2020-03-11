William Blair Weighs in on Docusign Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Docusign in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). William Blair also issued estimates for Docusign’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Get Docusign alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $79.82 on Monday. Docusign has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $70.23.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,551,682 shares of company stock valued at $116,660,625. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,764 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Docusign by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Docusign by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.