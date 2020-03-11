Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.67% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $89,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,441,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,358,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after acquiring an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,901,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.