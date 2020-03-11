Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 881,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $124,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.